How to Watch the Nationals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez will square off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 63 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 322 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 544 as a team.
- Washington averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.481 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Jake Irvin (1-4) for his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Irvin will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made nine appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/23/2023
|Padres
|L 13-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Joe Musgrove
|6/24/2023
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Matt Waldron
|6/25/2023
|Padres
|W 8-3
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Seth Lugo
|6/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Castillo
|6/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Bryan Woo
|6/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Gilbert
|6/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Zack Wheeler
|7/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|7/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Andrew Abbott
