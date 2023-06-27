The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez will square off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 63 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 322 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 544 as a team.

Washington averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.481 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Jake Irvin (1-4) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Irvin will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made nine appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres L 13-3 Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres W 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Matt Waldron 6/25/2023 Padres W 8-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners - Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds - Home Jake Irvin Andrew Abbott

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.