Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (38-39) will host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (30-48) at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, June 27, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Nationals have +180 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (1-1, 5.09 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (1-4, 4.93 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 51 games this season and won 28 (54.9%) of those contests.

The Mariners have won all nine games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 27 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won five of 17 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

