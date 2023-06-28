Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .241 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Corey Dickerson and the Washington Nationals face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Logan Gilbert) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is hitting .253 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 63.3% of his 30 games this season, Dickerson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 30 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Dickerson has had an RBI in nine games this season (30.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.188
|AVG
|.291
|.206
|OBP
|.339
|.219
|SLG
|.491
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|8/1
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 40th, 1.019 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
