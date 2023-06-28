Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Dominic Smith (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Mariners.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .258.
- In 64.0% of his 75 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 4.0% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18.7% of his games this year, Smith has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 27 games this year (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.310
|OBP
|.348
|.289
|SLG
|.358
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|12
|26/10
|K/BB
|20/16
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 40th, 1.019 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.