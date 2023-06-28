The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .235.

In 36 of 65 games this year (55.4%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this year (22 of 65), with two or more RBI five times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 19 games this season (29.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .246 AVG .226 .287 OBP .293 .360 SLG .401 9 XBH 10 2 HR 7 11 RBI 18 13/4 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings