Ahead of a game against the Atlanta Dream (5-7), the Washington Mystics (8-5) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, June 28 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Last time out, the Mystics lost 89-88 to the Liberty in overtime on Sunday.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8 Danielle Robinson Out Knee 5.3 1.8 1.8

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Elena Delle Donne paces the Mystics at 18.1 points per contest, while also averaging 2.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds. She is 10th in the WNBA in scoring.

Brittney Sykes is posting 10.5 points, 3.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Natasha Cloud posts a team-leading 6 assists per game. She is also averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 39.4% from the field.

Ariel Atkins averages 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tianna Hawkins averages 4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field.

Mystics vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -4.5 162.5

