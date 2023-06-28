Wednesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (38-40) and Washington Nationals (31-48) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on June 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (5-4) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (4-9) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Nationals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (38.4%) in those contests.

Washington has a mark of 2-5 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (329 total, 4.2 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule