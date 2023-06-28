The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez will take on the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The Nationals have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-250). The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -250 +200 8 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Nationals have failed to cover the spread in any of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a runline). For three consecutive games, Washington and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 7.8 runs.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 28 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 2-5 when it's set as an underdog of +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 37 of its 78 chances.

The Nationals are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-27 18-21 16-20 15-27 23-26 8-21

