Riley Adams is available when the Washington Nationals take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 22 against the Diamondbacks) he went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Riley Adams At The Plate

  • Adams is batting .304 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.
  • Adams has had a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Adams has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in four games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 5
.385 AVG .118
.442 OBP .211
.718 SLG .294
7 XBH 1
2 HR 1
6 RBI 3
16/4 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Mariners are sending Gilbert (5-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 40th, 1.019 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
