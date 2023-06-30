On Friday, Dominic Smith (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .258 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (3.9%), and in 1% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has had an RBI in 14 games this year (18.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.3%).

He has scored in 28 of 76 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .254 AVG .262 .310 OBP .346 .289 SLG .362 3 XBH 9 1 HR 2 6 RBI 12 26/10 K/BB 21/16 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings