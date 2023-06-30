Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Friday, Dominic Smith (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .258 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (3.9%), and in 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has had an RBI in 14 games this year (18.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.3%).
- He has scored in 28 of 76 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.254
|AVG
|.262
|.310
|OBP
|.346
|.289
|SLG
|.362
|3
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|12
|26/10
|K/BB
|21/16
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
