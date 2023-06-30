Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on June 30 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .263 with 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 44th in slugging.

Candelario will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with two homers during his last games.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (47 of 76), with multiple hits 21 times (27.6%).

He has homered in 10 games this season (13.2%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 33 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .255 AVG .271 .333 OBP .344 .441 SLG .500 20 XBH 18 3 HR 7 14 RBI 24 31/13 K/BB 32/14 0 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings