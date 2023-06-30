On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (on the back of going 2-for-3 with two RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .240.
  • Ruiz has had a hit in 37 of 66 games this year (56.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (27.3%).
  • Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (12.1%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 19 games this year (28.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 35
.246 AVG .236
.287 OBP .305
.360 SLG .407
9 XBH 10
2 HR 7
11 RBI 20
13/4 K/BB 8/12
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 84 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Sanchez (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.05 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
