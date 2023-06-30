A pair of the WNBA's top players will be on show when Elena Delle Donne (18.6 points per game, ninth in league) and the Washington Mystics (9-5) travel to face Allisha Gray (17.7, 11th) and the Atlanta Dream (5-8) on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ION.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Dream

Washington averages 79.4 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 89.9 Atlanta gives up.

This season, Washington has a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 43.6% of shots Atlanta's opponents have hit.

In games the Mystics shoot better than 43.6% from the field, they are 4-1 overall.

Washington shoots 33.8% from deep, 1.4% lower than the 35.2% Atlanta allows to opponents.

The Mystics have put together a 4-1 record in games this season when the team hits more than 35.2% of their three-point attempts.

Washington averages 34.6 rebounds a contest, 1.4 fewer rebounds per game than Atlanta's average.

Mystics Injuries