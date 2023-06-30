Friday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (43-37) and the Washington Nationals (32-48) facing off at Citizens Bank Park (on June 30) at 6:05 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Phillies.

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (0-1, 4.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (5-6, 3.43 ERA).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 6, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Nationals have gone 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (two of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Nationals have won in 29, or 39.2%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a mark of 14-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (333 total, 4.2 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule