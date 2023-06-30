The Philadelphia Phillies and Trea Turner will take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 6:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 64 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 222 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 333 (4.2 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 562 as a team.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.466 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Josiah Gray (5-6) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Padres W 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Matt Waldron 6/25/2023 Padres W 8-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners W 4-1 Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds - Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds - Home Patrick Corbin Luke Weaver 7/5/2023 Reds - Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft

