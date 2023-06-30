How to Watch the Nationals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
The Philadelphia Phillies and Trea Turner will take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 6:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 64 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 222 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 333 (4.2 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 562 as a team.
- Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.466 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Josiah Gray (5-6) will make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Matt Waldron
|6/25/2023
|Padres
|W 8-3
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Seth Lugo
|6/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Castillo
|6/27/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-4
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Bryan Woo
|6/28/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Gilbert
|6/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Zack Wheeler
|7/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|7/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Luke Weaver
|7/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Luke Weaver
|7/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Graham Ashcraft
