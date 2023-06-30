Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (.423 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 6:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Mariners.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .256.
- In 48.9% of his 47 games this season, Garrett has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Garrett has driven in a run in nine games this year (19.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 15 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|.200
|AVG
|.317
|.269
|OBP
|.389
|.271
|SLG
|.492
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|10
|21/5
|K/BB
|25/8
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.