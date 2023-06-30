The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (.423 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 6:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Mariners.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

  • Garrett has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .256.
  • In 48.9% of his 47 games this season, Garrett has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garrett has driven in a run in nine games this year (19.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 15 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 20
.200 AVG .317
.269 OBP .389
.271 SLG .492
3 XBH 7
1 HR 2
7 RBI 10
21/5 K/BB 25/8
0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
