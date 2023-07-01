Could the Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov be awarded the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL top goalscorer)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +10000.

Andrei Svechnikov's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
  • MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Andrei Svechnikov 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 17
Time on Ice 11:43 281:29
Goals 0.1 2
Assists 0.4 10
Points 0.5 12
Hits 1.4 34
Takeaways 0.3 6
Giveaways 0.5 12
Penalty Minutes 0.8 20

Andrei Svechnikov's Next Game

