In terms of odds to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award for 2023-24, the Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller is currently +20000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Brandon Miller ROY Odds

ROY Odds: +20000 (15th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)

Brandon Miller 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Points 15.0 361 Rebounds 4.1 99 Assists 2.3 54 Steals 0.7 16 Blocks 0.5 13 FG% 43.7% 138-for-316 3P% 38.2% 47-for-123

Brandon Miller's Next Game

Matchup: Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets

Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSE, ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.