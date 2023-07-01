In terms of odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best defenseman) for the 2023-24 season, the Carolina Hurricanes' Brent Burns is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Brent Burns' Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Brent Burns 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 21:22 683:46 Goals 0.2 5 Assists 0.3 9 Points 0.4 14 Hits 0.2 7 Takeaways 0.2 7 Giveaways 0.5 17 Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Brent Burns' Next Game

Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

