Byron Pringle's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Washington Commanders against the Arizona Cardinals. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Byron Pringle Injury Status

Pringle is currently listed as active.

Byron Pringle 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 16 TAR, 10 REC, 135 YDS, 2 TD

Byron Pringle Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 25.50 329 124 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 15.62 427 160 2023 ADP - 700 233

Other Commanders Players

Byron Pringle 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 2 1 22 0 Week 3 Texans 1 1 11 0 Week 10 Lions 2 1 12 0 Week 12 @Jets 2 2 12 1 Week 15 Eagles 2 2 39 1 Week 16 Bills 2 2 34 0 Week 17 @Lions 4 0 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 1 1 5 0

