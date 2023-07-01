C.J. Abrams and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (113 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .230 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks.

Abrams has had a hit in 42 of 72 games this year (58.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (18.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has driven in a run in 20 games this season (27.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.2%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .254 AVG .208 .300 OBP .254 .418 SLG .354 12 XBH 11 4 HR 3 12 RBI 21 27/5 K/BB 36/4 5 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings