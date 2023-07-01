Casey Toohill: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Casey Toohill is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Washington Commanders clash with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Casey Toohill Injury Status
Toohill is currently not on the injury report.
Casey Toohill 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|23 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Casey Toohill 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|0.0
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Browns
|1.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
