Christian Holmes is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Washington Commanders kick off their season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Christian Holmes Injury Status

Holmes is currently not on the injured list.

Christian Holmes 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Commanders Players

Christian Holmes 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Giants 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

