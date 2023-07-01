Colombia Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
At the 2023 Women's World Cup, Colombia is +1100 to finish first in Group H. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Colombia is +15000.
Colombia: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+15000
|19
|3
|Odds to Win Group H
|+1100
|17
|2
Colombia: Last World Cup Performance
Colombia was not among the 24 teams at the previous World Cup in 2019.
Colombia: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|South Korea
|July 24
|10:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Germany
|July 30
|5:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Morocco
|August 3
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Colombia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Manuela Vanegas
|22
|2
|-
|Daniela Arias
|28
|3
|-
|Daniela Caracas
|26
|22
|-
|Jorelyn Carabali
|26
|19
|-
|Maria Fernanda Viafara
|16
|14
|-
|Lorena Bedoya
|25
|5
|-
|Ana Maria Guzman
|18
|15
|-
|Caroline Arias
|32
|17
|-
|Catalina Perez
|28
|1
|-
|Sandra Sepulveda
|35
|12
|-
|Luisa Fernanda Agudelo
|16
|13
|-
|Mayra Ramirez
|24
|9
|-
|Monica Ramos Santana
|24
|20
|-
|Maria Morales
|27
|26
|-
|Diana Ospina
|34
|4
|-
|Cami Reyes Calderon
|21
|8
|-
|Liced Serna
|21
|21
|-
|Ivonne Chacon
|25
|24
|-
|Gabriela Uruena
|20
|29
|-
|Daniela Montoya
|32
|6
|-
|Lady Andrade
|31
|16
|-
|Marcela Restrepo
|27
|7
|-
|Catalina Usme
|33
|11
|-
|Leicy Santos
|27
|10
|-
|Linda Caicedo
|18
|18
|-
