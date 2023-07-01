The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Curtis Samuel and the Washington Commanders opening the year with a tilt against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Curtis Samuel Injury Status

Samuel is currently not on the injury report.

Curtis Samuel 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 92 TAR, 64 REC, 656 YDS, 4 TD 38 CAR, 187 YDS (4.9 YPC), 1 TD

Curtis Samuel Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 112.30 122 34 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 86.07 181 64 2023 ADP - 228 77

Curtis Samuel 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11 8 55 1 Week 2 @Lions 9 7 78 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 7 48 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 7 4 38 0 Week 5 Titans 8 6 62 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 2 6 0 Week 7 Packers 8 5 53 0 Week 8 @Colts 4 3 50 0 Week 9 Vikings 4 3 65 1 Week 10 @Eagles 4 2 28 0 Week 11 @Texans 2 1 10 0 Week 12 Falcons 0 0 0 Week 13 @Giants 7 6 63 0 Week 15 Giants 5 3 44 0 Week 16 @49ers 5 5 52 1 Week 17 Browns 2 1 6 0 Week 18 Cowboys 1 1 -2 0

