The 2023 campaign kicks off for Darrick Forrest when the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Darrick Forrest Injury Status

Forrest is currently not on the injured list.

Is Forrest your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Darrick Forrest 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 84 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 4 INT, 9 Pass Def.

Rep Forrest and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Commanders Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Darrick Forrest 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 5 1 2 Week 2 @Lions 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 5 Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 6 1 1 Week 11 @Texans 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 12 Falcons 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 13 @Giants 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 15 Giants 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 16 @49ers 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 17 Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 18 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 7 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.