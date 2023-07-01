Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .265 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.
  • Smith is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Smith has had a hit in 50 of 77 games this year (64.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (29.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 3.9% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 18.2% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.2%.
  • In 28 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 39
.254 AVG .276
.310 OBP .356
.289 SLG .372
3 XBH 9
1 HR 2
6 RBI 12
26/10 K/BB 21/16
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
  • Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.76 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.168 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 12th.
