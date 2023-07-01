Might the Carolina Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen win the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +8000.

Frederik Andersen's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +8000 (25th in NHL)

Frederik Andersen 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 34
Goaltending Record -- 21-11-1
Shots Against 15.44 849
Goals Against 2.48 82
Saves 13.95 767
Save % -- 0.903

