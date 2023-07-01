Hayden Hurst: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Hayden Hurst and the Carolina Panthers opening the year with a tilt against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Hayden Hurst Injury Status
Hurst is currently not on the injured list.
Hayden Hurst 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|68 TAR, 52 REC, 414 YDS, 2 TD
Hayden Hurst Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|53.40
|232
|27
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|62.60
|232
|26
|2023 ADP
|-
|224
|28
Hayden Hurst 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|8
|5
|46
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|7
|5
|24
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|4
|3
|27
|1
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|7
|6
|53
|1
|Week 6
|@Saints
|3
|3
|21
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|8
|6
|48
|0
|Week 8
|@Browns
|4
|4
|42
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|5
|5
|35
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|9
|6
|57
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|5
|4
|14
|0
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|6
|4
|45
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|6
|5
|59
|1
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|5
|4
|37
|0
