Jacoby Brissett is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Washington Commanders kick off their season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Jacoby Brissett Injury Status

Brissett is currently not on the injured list.

Jacoby Brissett 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 236-for-369 (64.0%), 2,608 YDS (7.1 YPA), 12 TD, 6 INT 49 CAR, 243 YDS, 2 TD

Jacoby Brissett Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 168.62 48 23 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 36.29 301 34 2023 ADP - 619 69

Other Commanders Players

Jacoby Brissett 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Panthers 18 34 147 1 0 4 10 0 Week 2 Jets 22 27 229 1 1 6 43 0 Week 3 Steelers 21 31 220 2 0 3 11 0 Week 4 @Falcons 21 35 234 0 1 5 16 1 Week 5 Chargers 21 34 230 1 1 3 32 0 Week 6 Patriots 21 45 266 1 2 1 0 0 Week 7 @Ravens 22 27 258 0 0 3 18 0 Week 8 Bengals 17 22 278 1 0 6 12 1 Week 10 @Dolphins 22 35 212 1 0 7 40 0 Week 11 @Bills 28 41 324 3 0 7 29 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 23 37 210 1 1 2 27 0 Week 14 @Bengals 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Ravens 0 0 0 1 3 0 Week 17 @Commanders 0 0 0 1 2 0

