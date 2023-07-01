The James Madison Dukes have the highest over/under for total wins in the Sun Belt this year, at eight.

James Madison Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8 -125 +100 55.6%

Dukes' 2022 Performance

James Madison owned the 29th-ranked offense last season (452.5 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking fifth-best with only 290.7 yards allowed per game.

James Madison totaled 265.3 passing yards per game on offense last season (34th in FBS), and it ranked 43rd on defense with 210.5 passing yards allowed per game.

At home last year, JMU was 5-1. Away, the Dukes went 3-2.

The Dukes won one game as underdogs (1-1) and went 7-2 as favorites.

James Madison's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Todd Centeio QB 2,692 YDS (63.6%) / 25 TD / 5 INT

371 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 33.7 RUSH YPG Kris Thornton WR 60 REC / 1,025 YDS / 7 TD / 93.2 YPG Percy Agyei-Obese RB 908 YDS / 8 TD / 82.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC Kaelon Black RB 328 YDS / 3 TD / 29.8 YPG / 4.8 YPC

17 REC / 177 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 16.1 REC YPG Taurus Jones LB 60 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Isaac Ukwu DL 28 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK Jamare Edwards DL 34 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK James Carpenter DL 37 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK

Dukes' Strength of Schedule

The Dukes will have the 62nd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (71).

James Madison is playing the 39th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year).

James Madison will take on teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule will pit them against teams that had nine or more victories and squads with less than four wins last season.

James Madison 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Bucknell September 2 - - 2 @ Virginia September 9 - - 3 @ Troy September 16 - - 4 @ Utah State September 23 - - 5 South Alabama September 30 - - 7 Georgia Southern October 14 - - 8 @ Marshall October 19 - - 9 Old Dominion October 28 - - 10 @ Georgia State November 4 - - 11 UConn November 11 - - 12 Appalachian State November 18 - - 13 @ Coastal Carolina November 25 - -

