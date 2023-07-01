Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .564 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .263 with 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Candelario will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with one homer in his last outings.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (48 of 77), with multiple hits 21 times (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has driven home a run in 22 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 33 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .255 AVG .270 .333 OBP .341 .441 SLG .493 20 XBH 18 3 HR 7 14 RBI 24 31/13 K/BB 35/14 0 SB 4

