Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .564 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .263 with 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with one homer in his last outings.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (48 of 77), with multiple hits 21 times (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has driven home a run in 22 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 33 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.255
|AVG
|.270
|.333
|OBP
|.341
|.441
|SLG
|.493
|20
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|24
|31/13
|K/BB
|35/14
|0
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Wheeler (6-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.76), 28th in WHIP (1.168), and 12th in K/9 (10.2).
