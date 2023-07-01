Jeremy Chinn: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Jeremy Chinn when the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Jeremy Chinn Injury Status
Chinn is currently listed as active.
Jeremy Chinn 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|70 Tackles (2 for loss), 1 Sack, 0 INT, 6 Pass Def.
Jeremy Chinn 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Browns
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Giants
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|1
|1
|8
|0
|2
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|Week 15
|Steelers
|0
|0
|14
|0
|1
|Week 16
|Lions
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
