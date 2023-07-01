John Ridgeway's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Washington Commanders against the Arizona Cardinals. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

John Ridgeway Injury Status

Ridgeway is currently not on the injured list.

John Ridgeway 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 24 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

John Ridgeway 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 4 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 17 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

