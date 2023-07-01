LaMelo Ball 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets is +50000 to win the NBA MVP award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Ball.
LaMelo Ball MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)
- Clutch Player Odds: +20000 (43rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)
LaMelo Ball 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|15
|Points
|24.7
|370
|Rebounds
|5.5
|82
|Assists
|8.2
|123
|Steals
|1.4
|21
|Blocks
|0.3
|4
|FG%
|44.3%
|132-for-298
|3P%
|38.8%
|52-for-134
LaMelo Ball's Next Game
- Matchup: Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSE, ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
