The Liberty Flames rank as one of the better teams in the CUSA (second), with +240 odds to claim the conference title in 2023. Check out the article below for more info on the team's futures odds.

Liberty Conference USA and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Conference USA Championship Odds: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24)

+240 (Bet $10 to win $24) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Liberty 2023 Schedule

Liberty will get the benefit of the fourth-easiest schedule this season (based on last season's combined win total of opponents this season.) In 2023, the Flames' schedule will feature games against teams who finished with winning records a year ago, including games against teams that recorded nine or more wins and games against squads that registered three or fewer wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result Bowling Green September 2 1 - New Mexico State September 9 2 - @ Buffalo September 16 3 - @ Florida International September 23 4 - Sam Houston October 5 6 - @ Jacksonville State October 10 7 - Middle Tennessee October 17 8 - @ Western Kentucky October 24 9 - Louisiana Tech November 4 10 - Old Dominion November 11 11 - UMass November 18 12 - @ UTEP November 25 13 -

