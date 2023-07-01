Saturday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (43-38) and the Washington Nationals (33-48) facing off at Citizens Bank Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (6-4) for the Phillies and MacKenzie Gore (4-6) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Nationals are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Nationals have come away with 30 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win six times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (335 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule