Nationals vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 1
Saturday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (43-38) and the Washington Nationals (33-48) facing off at Citizens Bank Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.
The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (6-4) for the Phillies and MacKenzie Gore (4-6) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Nationals are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).
- The Nationals have come away with 30 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win six times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (335 total runs).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|@ Padres
|W 8-3
|MacKenzie Gore vs Seth Lugo
|June 26
|@ Mariners
|L 8-4
|Trevor Williams vs Luis Castillo
|June 27
|@ Mariners
|W 7-4
|Jake Irvin vs Bryan Woo
|June 28
|@ Mariners
|W 4-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Logan Gilbert
|June 30
|@ Phillies
|W 2-1
|Josiah Gray vs Cristopher Sanchez
|July 1
|@ Phillies
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Zack Wheeler
|July 2
|@ Phillies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|July 3
|Reds
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Luke Weaver
|July 4
|Reds
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Luke Weaver
|July 5
|Reds
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 6
|Reds
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Brandon Williamson
