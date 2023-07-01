The Old Dominion Monarchs rank 13th in the Sun Belt, with +8000 odds to claim the conference title in 2023. Peruse the article below for more info on the team's futures championship odds.

Old Dominion Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +8000 (Bet $10 to win $800)

+8000 (Bet $10 to win $800) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Old Dominion 2023 Schedule

Old Dominion has been given the 62nd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). The Monarchs have games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including teams that tallied nine or more wins and with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Virginia Tech September 2 1 - Louisiana September 9 2 - Wake Forest September 16 3 - Texas A&M-Commerce September 23 4 - @ Marshall September 30 5 - @ Southern Miss October 7 6 - Appalachian State October 21 8 - @ James Madison October 28 9 - Coastal Carolina November 4 10 - @ Liberty November 11 11 - @ Georgia Southern November 18 12 - Georgia State November 25 13 -

