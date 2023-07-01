The Carolina Panthers have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 25th-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Panthers games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Carolina ranked fourth-worst in total offense (306.2 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 22nd with 349.8 yards allowed per contest.

Last year the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they picked up just two road wins.

As favorites, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

In 14 games with the Saints, Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

Adam Thielen had 70 receptions for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Vikings.

On the ground, Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns and accumulated 466 yards (31.1 per game).

Frankie Luvu had one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +6600 2 September 18 Saints - +3000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3000 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2000 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2000 8 October 29 Texans - +15000 9 November 5 Colts - +10000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6600 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1600 12 November 26 @ Titans - +12500 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +3000 15 December 17 Falcons - +6600 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +15000

