The 2023 season kicks off for Sam Howell when the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Sam Howell Injury Status

Howell is currently listed as active.

Sam Howell NFL MVP Odds

Sam Howell 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 11-for-19 (57.9%), 169 YDS (8.9 YPA), 1 TD, 1 INT 5 CAR, 35 YDS, 1 TD

Sam Howell Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 18.26 370 50 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 227.76 25 25 2023 ADP - 204 26

Sam Howell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 18 Cowboys 11 19 169 1 1 5 35 1

