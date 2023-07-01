Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets is +15000 to win the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and information on Rozier.

Terry Rozier Clutch POY Odds

Clutch Player Odds: +15000 (37th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Terry Rozier 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 17 Points 23.2 394 Rebounds 3.7 63 Assists 7.1 121 Steals 1.2 21 Blocks 0.4 7 FG% 46.4% 147-for-317 3P% 35.8% 44-for-123

Terry Rozier's Next Game

Matchup: Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets

Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSE, ALT

TV Channel: BSSE, ALT

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

