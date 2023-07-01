The Virginia Cavaliers rank 14th in the ACC, with +20000 odds to claim the conference title in 2023. See the article below for more info on the team's futures championship odds.

Virginia Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000)

+20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Virginia 2023 Schedule

Virginia will have the 53rd-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (73). The Cavaliers have games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including teams that totaled nine or more wins and with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Tennessee September 2 1 - James Madison September 9 2 - @ Maryland September 15 3 - NC State September 22 4 - @ Boston College September 30 5 - William & Mary October 7 6 - @ North Carolina October 21 8 - @ Miami (FL) October 28 9 - Georgia Tech November 4 10 - @ Louisville November 9 11 - Duke November 18 12 - Virginia Tech November 25 13 -

