The over/under of five wins means the Virginia Tech Hokies aren't given high expectations in 2023.

Virginia Tech Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5 -115 -105 53.5%

Hokies' 2022 Performance

Virginia Tech was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 13th-worst with 314.7 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 57th in FBS (370.8 yards allowed per game).

On offense, Virginia Tech ranked 103rd in FBS with 202.9 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 85th in passing yards allowed per contest (236.0).

Last year Tech won just two games at home and once away from home.

As favorites the Hokies picked up only two wins (2-2). And they won one game as underdogs (1-6).

Virginia Tech's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Grant Wells QB 2,167 YDS (59.0%) / 9 TD / 9 INT

212 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 19.3 RUSH YPG Kaleb Smith WR 37 REC / 674 YDS / 3 TD / 61.3 YPG Keshawn King RB 443 YDS / 3 TD / 40.3 YPG / 6.0 YPC

20 REC / 133 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 12.1 REC YPG Jalen Holston RB 321 YDS / 5 TD / 29.2 YPG / 3.6 YPC Dax Hollifield LB 57 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK TyJuan Garbutt DL 22 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK Chamarri Conner DB 51 TKL / 2.0 TFL Nasir Peoples DB 38 TKL / 3.0 TFL

Hokies' Strength of Schedule

Using their opponents' combined win total last year, the Hokies will be facing the 35th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

According to its ACC opponents' combined win total last year (52), Virginia Tech has the 55th-ranked conference schedule in college football.

Virginia Tech's schedule includes eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more victories and three against squads that accumulated less than four wins).

Virginia Tech 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Old Dominion September 2 - - 2 Purdue September 9 - - 3 @ Rutgers September 16 - - 4 @ Marshall September 23 - - 5 Pittsburgh September 30 - - 6 @ Florida State October 7 - - 7 Wake Forest October 14 - - 9 Syracuse October 26 - - 10 @ Louisville November 4 - - 11 @ Boston College November 11 - - 12 NC State November 18 - - 13 @ Virginia November 25 - -

