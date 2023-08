The Virginia Tech Hokies will meet Old Dominion on September 2, their opening game of the 2023 college football schedule -- see below for the full slate.

Watch college football this season on Fubo!

Virginia Tech 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Old Dominion September 2 | 8:00 PM ET - ACC Network Purdue September 9 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN2 @ Rutgers September 16 | 3:30 PM ET - BTN @ Marshall September 23 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Pittsburgh September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Florida State October 7 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Wake Forest October 14 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Syracuse October 26 | 7:30 PM ET - ESPN @ Louisville November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Boston College November 11 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA NC State November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Virginia November 25 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA

Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!