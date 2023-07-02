Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .265 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.
- Smith is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 51 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- In four games this season, he has homered (5.1%, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Smith has driven in a run in 15 games this season (19.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.1%).
- He has scored in 29 of 78 games (37.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.254
|AVG
|.275
|.310
|OBP
|.353
|.289
|SLG
|.389
|3
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|13
|26/10
|K/BB
|21/16
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing batters.
