Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ildemaro Vargas (.259 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies
|Nationals vs Phillies Odds
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .288 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks.
- Vargas has had a hit in 14 of 27 games this year (51.9%), including multiple hits six times (22.2%).
- In 27 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In 22.2% of his games this season, Vargas has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (44.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|18
|.304
|AVG
|.280
|.304
|OBP
|.321
|.609
|SLG
|.380
|3
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|7
|2/0
|K/BB
|1/3
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (2-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.