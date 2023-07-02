On Sunday, Joey Meneses (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .283 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 96th in on base percentage, and 135th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

Meneses has recorded a hit in 53 of 75 games this year (70.7%), including 23 multi-hit games (30.7%).

He has homered in two of 75 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 26 games this year (34.7%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (34.7%), including three games with multiple runs (4.0%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .290 AVG .276 .323 OBP .321 .361 SLG .382 10 XBH 12 0 HR 2 17 RBI 22 35/8 K/BB 31/10 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings