Looking for Sunday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Gerrit Cole drawing the start for the Yankees, and Jordan Montgomery taking the ball for Cardinals.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the docket for July 2.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Twins at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-2) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will counter with Cole Irvin (1-3) when the clubs face off Sunday.

MIN: Gray BAL: Irvin 16 (87.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (26.1 IP) 2.57 ERA 7.18 9.1 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Twins at Orioles

MIN Odds to Win: -120

-120 BAL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Marlins at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (3-6) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will give the start to Spencer Strider (9-2) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

MIA: Alcantara ATL: Strider 16 (102.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (91.2 IP) 4.91 ERA 3.83 7.3 K/9 14.3

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -210

-210 MIA Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8.5 runs

Brewers at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (4-4) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Rich Hill (7-7) when the clubs meet Sunday.

MIL: Rea PIT: Hill 14 (69 IP) Games/IP 16 (89 IP) 4.57 ERA 4.55 7.4 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -110

-110 MIL Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

Nationals at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (4-4) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will look to Ranger Suarez (2-2) when the clubs face off Sunday.

WSH: Williams PHI: Suarez 16 (80 IP) Games/IP 9 (51 IP) 4.28 ERA 3.18 7.0 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -250

-250 WSH Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

Red Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (4-3) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Kevin Gausman (7-4) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

BOS: Whitlock TOR: Gausman 9 (50.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (104.2 IP) 5.15 ERA 3.01 8.2 K/9 12.0

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -190

-190 BOS Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Reds Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (5-6) to the hill as they play the Reds, who will give the start to Andrew Abbott (4-0) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

SD: Darvish CIN: Abbott 14 (80 IP) Games/IP 5 (29.2 IP) 4.84 ERA 1.21 9.6 K/9 9.1

Dodgers at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (4-2) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will hand the ball to Brady Singer (4-7) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

LAD: Gonsolin KC: Singer 11 (57.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (82.2 IP) 3.30 ERA 5.88 7.2 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Royals

LAD Odds to Win: -210

-210 KC Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9.5 runs

Yankees at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Cole (8-1) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will give the start to Montgomery (5-7) when the clubs play Sunday.

NYY: Cole STL: Montgomery 17 (103.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (92 IP) 2.78 ERA 3.52 9.8 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Cardinals

NYY Odds to Win: -120

-120 STL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Guardians at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Jameson Taillon (2-6) when the clubs play Sunday.

CLE: Civale CHC: Taillon 7 (39.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (58.2 IP) 3.18 ERA 6.75 7.5 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Cubs

CLE Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Astros at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Shawn Dubin (0-0) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Andrew Heaney (5-5) when the teams meet Sunday.

HOU: Dubin TEX: Heaney 2 (5 IP) Games/IP 15 (78 IP) 10.80 ERA 4.38 14.4 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Astros at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -140

-140 HOU Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Tigers at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (1-1) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will give the start to Connor Seabold (1-4) when the teams play on Sunday.

DET: Manning COL: Seabold 3 (17.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (61.2 IP) 4.15 ERA 5.98 5.7 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Rockies

DET Odds to Win: -115

-115 COL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 12 runs

Diamondbacks at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (10-2) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will counter with Reid Detmers (1-5) when the teams play Sunday.

ARI: Gallen LAA: Detmers 17 (104.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (76.1 IP) 3.02 ERA 3.77 9.3 K/9 11.1

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Angels

ARI Odds to Win: -120

-120 LAA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (0-1) to the mound as they play the Athletics, who will give the start to Paul Blackburn (1-0) when the clubs meet Sunday.

CHW: Toussaint OAK: Blackburn 3 (10 IP) Games/IP 6 (31 IP) 3.60 ERA 3.77 7.2 K/9 10.2

Rays at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-4) to the hill as they take on the Mariners, who will counter with Luis Castillo (5-6) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

TB: Bradley SEA: Castillo 11 (53 IP) Games/IP 16 (94.1 IP) 4.58 ERA 2.86 12.4 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Rays at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -135

-135 TB Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Giants at Mets Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-2) to the hill as they take on the Mets, who will counter with David Peterson (2-6) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.

SF: Stripling NYM: Peterson 10 (35.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (45 IP) 6.88 ERA 7.00 7.4 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Giants at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -115

-115 SF Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

