Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals will take the field on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park against Ranger Suarez, who is projected to start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch will be at 1:35 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 66 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 227 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Washington ranks 25th in the majors with 339 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.78) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.476 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (4-4) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has three quality starts in 16 chances this season.

In 16 starts, Williams has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/26/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners W 4-1 Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies L 19-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds - Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds - Home Patrick Corbin Luke Weaver 7/5/2023 Reds - Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds - Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers - Home Trevor Williams -

