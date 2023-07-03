Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, Corey Dickerson (.133 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson has six doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .237.
- Dickerson has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 32 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Dickerson has had an RBI in nine games this season (28.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|19
|.188
|AVG
|.262
|.206
|OBP
|.308
|.219
|SLG
|.443
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|8/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.99).
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.4 per game).
- Weaver (1-2 with a 6.96 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 6.96 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .310 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.